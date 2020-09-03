Pandemic forces MS non-profit ‘KV’s Krew’ to reschedule fundraiser until next year

They wanted to give up the day for someone or an organization that may need it more

(WYTV) – The pandemic has put a lot of fundraising efforts on hold. While many have gone virtual, others will have to wait another year, which is the case for a local non-profit that we highlighted during our Remarkable Women series in February.

“That makes my heart so happy that people reached out after seeing that segment and that amazing coverage that you provided about our story,” said Samantha Villella.

Seven months ago, WYTV highlighted Villella in our Remarkable Women segment. She was our local winner.

Villella is a powerful force in the multiple sclerosis community. Her family’s non-profit KV’s Krew raises funds for the MS Society each year.

Many of our viewers wanted to get involved after watching her story.

“We didn’t know what the future is going to be… It changes daily,” Villella said.

This year, Villella and her family made the tough decision to reschedule their annual fundraising dinner to 2021.

“It was probably more difficult for me because I’m the one who knows the importance of educating and awareness and raising funds. It was a very easy decision for my parents because of the current circumstances,” Villella said.

Villella’s mom and younger sister Nikki were both diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. They donate all of the money they raise to help find a cure.

“We’re very lucky that all of the funds we bring in don’t sustain us as an organization because we give all of our money back,” Villella said.

They wanted to give up the day for someone or an organization that may need it more.

“For fundraisers that are extremely fundamental to their survival, when funds aren’t coming in or someone who potentially needs it for a wedding,” Villella said.

KV’s Krew is looking to the future. Villella encourages anyone who wants to get involved to donate to the organizations they’re passionate about.

“Non-profits need our support now more than ever but not everyone has that ability to give. So it’s just based on what you can give and when you can give it,” Villella said.