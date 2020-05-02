Pandemic doesn’t stop Valley musician from putting smiles on seniors’ faces

Norman Shaw's business was put on hold because of COVID-19, but his passion for music continues online

(WYTV) – A man in the Valley is taking his musical talents to the internet to put smiles on faces during the stay-at-home order.

Norman Shaw, also known as Stormn’ Normn, has loved music his whole life and plays just about every instrument.

But 22 years ago, his talents took on a new meaning.

“My grandmother was in a senior facility. I went to play for her because she liked to hear me play the organ and that stuff. So I went to do that for her and it caught wind,” Shaw said.

That is when Shaw’s passion became his business, and he now performs all around the Valley.

“Oh, I’ve done Crandall, Copeland Oaks, Courtyard of Lexington, Marian Living Center,” he said.

But with COVID-19 closing senior facilities to visitors, his business was put on hold but his passion for music continues. Now, Shaw performs his shows virtually.

“I record them and go Facebook Live and it’s got a great response. Sometimes it’s an hour, sometimes it’s an hour and a half, just depends. I don’t keep track of time,” he said.

Shaw says this is a way to keep smiles on seniors’ faces.

“That music really helps them and relaxes them, makes them feel better and that’s the main thing. That’s why I call my music the ‘Home Comfort Jam’ because it brings a little comfort,” he said.

Shaw puts out a new show every other day.

If you would like to enjoy some live music while staying at home, visit Norman Shaw’s Facebook page.