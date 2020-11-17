‘Paint the Rooster’ project already underway for Canfield Fair’s 175th anniversary

The fair is starting an art project where you can design a 6-foot replica of the iconic Canfield Fair rooster

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – There are 288 days until the Canfield Fair, but you’ll see an early push to create excitement.

Sponsors can buy them and have an artist handle the design. Seven have already been sold.

The project is modeled after similar successes with Warren’s Goddess of Speed statues and YSU’s Penguin Parade, which created a great buzz around the Mahoning Valley.

“It seemed to be very successful for YSU where they had the ‘Paint the Penguin.’ So we’re going to have a little contest with ‘Paint the Rooster,’ patterned off what they did but to help us reunite the community. We missed the fair last year, and hopefully, this will bring everyone back and we can really celebrate for our 175th anniversary,” said George Roman, with the Canfield Fair.

You can see the roosters around the Canfield Fair starting Sept. 1. They’ll then be auctioned off next November.