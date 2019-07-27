Packard Music Hall upgrades 35-year-old marquee

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – People driving along Warren’s Mahoning Avenue will now be seeing something different outside Packard Music Hall.

A dedication ceremony was held Friday afternoon for the music venue’s new digital marquee. The sign cost $70,000 — $57,000 of which has already been paid for with private donations.

It replaces an old sign that had stood since 1984.

“Our goal was to increase the exposure of the facility through an increased number of shows and larger shows. That’s great in theory until those shows pulled up in front of the building and the sign was half-lit. All of the letters were falling off of it and really, it came down to what kind of an impression were we making on those artists and the guests who were coming in from Cleveland and Akron-Canton and Pittsburgh areas,” said Packard’s general manager Jim Bugos.

The next project will be to restore the lobby and box office to their original states, make a small back auditorium usable again and improve the seating and paint in the main hall, something that hasn’t been done since it opened in 1955.