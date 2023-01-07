WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The National Packard Museum kicked off its 23rd annual vintage motorcycle exhibition Saturday.

This year, the focus is on the BMW brand, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

Several limited-edition motorcycles are part of the display — including an English-built bike dating back to 1912 with only two others still in existence, and a 1955 Victoria Bergmeiser, considered one of the rarest in the world today.

There are 35 different bikes on display, the most featured in the exhibit’s history.

The exhibit runs through May 20.

Check out the exhibit during the museum hours: