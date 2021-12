In this Feb. 8, 2012 photo shows inside view of Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police say a Mercer County woman was a victim of a Facebook scam.

Troopers said that the scam uses a child adoption cover.

The report says a woman was scammed out of prepaid cards in November.

Troopers say that she was led to believe that she was going to adopt a daughter in exchange for the balances in the cards.