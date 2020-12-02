Pa. vehicle auction features rare model

More than 70 motorcycles are also available

HERSHEY, Pa. (WYTV) – Nearly 300 vehicles are included in the next Pennsylvania auto auction.

The auction will be held Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Rd., Grantville.

More than 70 motorcycles are also available.

The star of the show is a 1967 Mercedes UNIMOG that only has 4,000 miles.

The all-wheel drive truck is perfect for off-road.

In addition to those vehicles, the selection will include trucks and SUVs, all-wheel and front-wheel-drive sedans, utility trucks, police interceptors and other types of vehicles no longer used by state agencies from manufacturers such as Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep and others.

You must be pre-registered for the auction. Pre-registration runs from Thursday, December 3, through Sunday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site. During that same time frame, individuals interested in personally viewing the vehicles can do so. Registration must be completed on or before Sunday, December 6, at 4 p.m.

There will be no registration on the day of the auction.

More information on this auction, payment conditions and a complete listing of vehicles is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.

