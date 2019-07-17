Pa. Turnpike drivers react to next year’s toll increase

Tolls in Pennsylvania have increased every year since 2009

(WYTV) – Tolls are going up on the Pennsylvania Turnpike yet again.

For the 12th straight year, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a 6% toll hike for cash, E-ZPass and toll-by-plate drivers.

So, drivers be advised, if you’re headed into Pennsylvania from Ohio on the turnpike, you’ll be seeing another increase at the toll booth come Jan. 5, 2020.

“I think that it’s a little bit ridiculous simply because the increase is 6% and it’s not like a lower percent, like a half a percent or one percent — that’s do-able — and we keep seeing increases,” said Deonna Lampley, of Youngstown.

Lampley was heading back to Youngstown from the Pittsburgh International Airport Tuesday evening. Like many other drivers, she says the yearly toll increase by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is a constant factor every time she goes to travel.

Add in Pennsylvania’s gas prices and Lampley says she “will probably try to take Ohio roads as much as I can if I can avoid the Pennsylvania Turnpike.”

Turnpike officials say the annual hikes are needed to meet funding obligations, maintenance and improvements to the turnpike system.

But some drivers aren’t convinced.

“They really need to up the infrastructure in order to warrant charging higher tolls,” said Christian Glikes, of Pittsburgh.

Others drivers, like Luke Wilson, of Pittsburgh, sympathize with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

“The turnpike is great in a lot of ways but also it’s obviously very expensive to maintain. Gas is expensive but if there were better trains and busses I would definitely look into those things,” he said.

Commissioners say the toll increases are partly the result of state law. Back in 2007, Act 44 was enacted, requiring the commission to pay $450 million in funding to PennDOT for transportation needs across the commonwealth.

Another big factor, the turnpike turns 79 this year.

“I also understand that just keeping the tolls flat in the face of a changing economy and inflation and everything, it’s really not a viable solution. So I guess I would say it sucks but I would urge people to look into cheaper transit options rather than just saying, ‘Toll bad,'” Wilson said.

But, the tolls might not be increasing forever thanks to a 2013 law that dropped the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s yearly $450 million payments to just $50 million, beginning in 2022.

But come Jan. 5, 2020, the toll from the Ohio line to Pittsburgh will go up from $5.50 to 5.80 for E-ZPass customers and from $7.90 to $8.40 for cash customers.

A trip calculator with current toll amounts can be found at www.Paturnpike.com.