Pa. traffic stats take a turn in 2020

Statewide traffic deaths increased to 1,129, among other changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – There was a 20 % drop in traffic across Pennsylvania last year, but the number of fatalities on the road went up.

Statewide traffic deaths increased to 1,129, which was about 6-percent higher than the record low of 1,059 of 2019.

“Even one life lost is one too many, and Pennsylvania is committed to moving toward zero deaths,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Our biggest priority continues to be safe travel regardless of the mode you use, and we continue to work with our partners to decrease fatalities through educational outreach, the latest innovations, effective enforcement and low-cost safety improvements.”

The number of crashes involving drivers 65 and older dropped, as did the number of sideswipes, crashes involving distracted drivers and pedestrians.

The following crash types saw fatality increases in 2020: