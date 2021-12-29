Pa. students collect blankets for charities

Credit: United Way of Lawrence County

(WKBN) — The United Way of Lawrence County partnered with Columbia Gas to distribute 648 blankets to local charities.

Shenango, Laurel, Neshannock and LCCTC schools participated in the collection.

The blankets were distributed to Catholic Charities, the Children’s Advocacy Center, City Rescue Mission, 121 Mentoring, ARISE/Crisis Shelter, Holy Redeemer, People in Need, Haven Convalescent Home and the Humane Society.

Sisters of the Humility of Mary provided crochet lap blankets that were distributed to Haven Convalescent Home. Blankets were made by the Lawrence County Social Services Youth in conjunction with the Office of Lawrence County Juvenile Probation.

