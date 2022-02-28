NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN)- A Westminster women’s basketball player is calling for action after an incident during Saturday’s PAC Championship game against Washington and Jefferson College.

A picture that has now gone viral on social media shows a Washington and Jefferson football player holding a sign with the date player Lindsay Bell’s father passed away.

According to a statement from Washington and Jefferson, the football player was immediately removed from the game and is no longer enrolled.

“Members of the W&J community, individually and collectively, have extended messages of apology and support to the Westminster student, to the Westminster Women’s Basketball team, and to Westminster’s college president. We regret this incident, and are working to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future.” Eva Chatterjee-Sutton, W&J Dean of Students

Presidents Head Coach Mike Sirianni also put out a statement saying he is embarrassed and appalled.

“I offer my sincere apologies to Lindsay Ball, Lindsay’s family, Westminster Women’s Basketball, and the entire Westminster Community. The individual who was responsible for this unforgivable, unimaginable act has been removed from the W&J football team. His actions in no way represent the values of our football program and college. I deeply regret that this occurred and will immediately work to ensure nothing like this ever happens again,” Sirianni said. I am embarrassed and appalled, but mostly my heart aches for Lindsay and her family. These actions are inhumane. I am so sorry Lindsay.

Lindsay and her mom are expected to meet with Washington and Jefferson Athletic Director today. They’re also meeting with officials in Westminster’s Athletic Department.

We have reached out to both Lindsay and Washington and Jefferson College.