Pa. State Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash getting on I-80

The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash

FINDLEY TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A motorcyclist died after crashing into a ditch and a tree on I-80 Saturday evening.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the on-ramp from I-79 South to get onto I-80 West in Findley Township.

The motorcyclist, Thomas Sheran, 56, from Pittsburgh, drove off the ramp and into a ditch and tree.

According to the PSP report, there were no adverse weather conditions at the time of the crash.

Sheran was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Mercer County Deputy Coroner pronounced Sheran dead at the scene.

