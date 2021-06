(WKBN) – The state mandate requiring masks to be worn in Pennsylvania is no longer in effect.

It expired at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning.

You still have to follow CDC guidelines and wear one at the airport, hospitals and on public transportation.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health had set a goal of having 70% of all adults in the state vaccinated by Monday.

While over 70% have had their first dose, not all have gone back for their second.