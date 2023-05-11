NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Senator John Fetterman, D-Pa., didn’t mince words Thursday in blasting Norfolk Southern for another train derailment. This time in Lawrence County.

“It’s the same sh*t, different day from Norfolk Southern,” Fetterman said of the derailment late last night in New Castle.

The derailment happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday near Montgomery Avenue and Lafayette Street.

New Castle Fire Chief Michael Kobbe said no hazardous materials leaked from the nine train cars that derailed and no injuries were reported.

“It’s time to finally hold Norfolk Southern and the big rail companies accountable for the harm they have caused in East Palestine and Darlington Township, and the harm they continue to cause with this dangerous, reckless, and selfish behavior,” Fetterman said. “I’m thankful that no one was hurt and no toxic material was spilled in New Castle, but this derailment looks way too similar to the ones we’ve said can’t happen again. This has got to end.”

Fetterman pointed to the bipartisan Rail Safety Act that made its way out of the committee on Wednesday as an answer.

“This bill will finally enact commonsense rail safety procedures that would have prevented last night’s derailment,” he said.

Representatives from the Norfolk Southern railroad company were also on the scene.