FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa (WKBN) – Pennsylvania’s Senate Law and Justice Committee are hosting a public hearing about legalizing marijuana.

Advocates think this move would generate a billion dollars in tax revenue, which would help fund state police and after-school programs.

Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program became active in 2018. Since then, the state’s registered more than 500,000 patients and caregivers.