Pa. schools adjusting attendance plans to bring in more fans

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Big changes are coming this week to Pennsylvania high school sports. Many teams will welcome more fans.

Laurel’s first home football game Friday night will be Homecoming and Senior Night all together. It’s also copying an approach used by the Carlisle Car Show to host 20,000 people a day.

“In a nutshell, it’s one event, it’s a football game. It’s four venues, field, the home stands, the away stands and the band shelter,” said Superintendent Len Rich

Each venue has a separate entrance and exit. Laurel is using the idea to increase capacity until things return to normal.

“It’s not just open the gate. We still have to follow masking and social distancing, so there is still a reduced capacity in the seating,” Rich said.

Sharon is changing too, allowing parents of players, cheerleaders and band members to attend. Administrators sent out a letter Thursday welcoming them.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, the governing body for school sports, told member schools that Gov. Tom Wolf’s caps aren’t mandatory, “at least for the moment,” and that each school can make its own decision on crowds at games.

“I’m very conscientious of the idea we got to get through the fall and make this all work so we don’t run into further problems down the road,” said Sharon Athletic Director Gary Revale.

A court could still come in and return the previous limit of 250 people for an outside event.

Hickory is releasing its new outdoor plan Friday.