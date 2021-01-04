Pa. restaurants get ready to reset, reopen and hopefully recover

Like so many other places, managers had to think outside the box to keep customers coming back.

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – It’s been a long three weeks for bars and restaurants in Pennsylvania, all forced to curtail indoor dining last month because of the pandemic.

As owners resume in-door dining again, at just 50% capacity, workers admit the three-week shutdown last month couldn’t have come at a worse time for businesses already struggling.

“The holidays, and December in general, with holiday shopping, is what helps restaurants get through the barren winter,” said Laura Ackley, general manager of Donna’s Diner in Sharon.

While Donna’s Diner in downtown Sharon was able to stay open seven days a week by focusing on take-out meals, others were not so fortunate. LuLu Beans Cafe just up the street has closed for the time being while owners re-assess what the future might hold.

In Sharpsville, workers at Muscarella’s are taking down Christmas decorations and cleaning. They are getting ready to re-open Tuesday after having had to layoff more than a dozen servers the last three weeks.

“I’d say the hardest hit is probably our staff that hasn’t been able to be here,” said Jess Koss, manager.

Like so many other places, managers had to think outside the box to keep customers coming back.

“Different kinds of specials for our New Year’s and for Christmas just to bring in more or a crowd,” Koss said.

But the situation could have been even worse if not for the federal Payroll Protection Program and help from local sources.

“Our tourism agency took funds they would normally use for marketing and actually gave it to some our restaurant employees who were laid off,” Ackley said.

For now, workers are hoping customers who supported them before will come back in person now.

“We’re really hopeful that we’ve done everything that we could do to make sure that we can kind of go back to normal again,” Koss said.