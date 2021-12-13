Pa. representative seeks re-election for 7th term

Erie, Pa. (WKBN) – U.S. Representative Mike Kelly announced Monday that he will be seeking re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022.

Kelly would serve his 7th term in Congress if re-elected.

“I’ve always said it’s not about me, it’s about the people of this district- hardworking families who feel the impact of government decisions directly in their pocketbook. I want to continue to fight for them,” Kelly said.

Kelly won re-election by over 18 points in 2020 against challenger Kristy Gnibus. Kelly is facing redistricting.

