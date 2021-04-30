PA reports over 8.4 million vaccinations, over 4,600 new COVID cases, 39 more deaths

That brings the statewide total to 1,151,005 cases and 26,218 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 4,607 positive cases of COVID-19 and 39 more deaths since Thursday’s report.

There are 2,318 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 522 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down after peaking at 2,661 patients, which is slightly below what it was at the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 to 22 stood at 8.6%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 152,886 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,392,676 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,722 resident cases of COVID-19 and 14,797 cases among employees, for a total of 85,519 at 1,588 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,113 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 27,692 of the total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights:

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 30, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 49% of its eligible population and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 30, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 8,468,033 total vaccine doses as of Friday, April 30.

3,420,864 people are fully vaccinated with a seven-day moving average of more than 92,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,907,758 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,328,622 people have received at least their first dose.