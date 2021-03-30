PA rep asks governor to restore local pharmacy as eligible vaccine provider

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A local representative is questioning why a Mercer County pharmacy was abruptly terminated from the state’s eligible COVID-19 vaccine providers.

Rep. Parke Wentling (R-Crawford/Erie/Lawrence/Mercer) sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf in response to the termination of Bretton Walberg and Walberg Family Pharmacies from the program.

The state recently made a change to its system, favoring bigger providers over small pharmacies.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says it’s trying to concentrate the providers receiving large quantities of the vaccine with a two-mile radius in urban areas, five miles in the suburbs and 30 miles in rural areas.

Read Wentling’s full letter to Gov. Wolf below: