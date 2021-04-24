Pa. ranks 5th among states for total vaccinations; over 46% receive first dose

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 46.2% of its eligible population

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 4,164 positive cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 4,188 new cases and 59 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 1,131,014 cases and 25,938 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,702 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 563 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 – April 22 decreased to 8.6 percent.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 149,034 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,342,722 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,429 resident cases of COVID-19 and 14,704 cases among employees, for a total of 85,133 cases at 1,588 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,083 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 27,484 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1.

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights: