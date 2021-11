MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) — The East End Fire Department in Mercer rescued a horse from an overturned trailer Friday night.

The fire department was called out by Pennsylvania State Police for the trailer on its side on I-80.

The department used the Hurst Jaws of Life for about 20 minutes to cut the injured horse free, according to their Facebook page.

The horse was able to walk to a trailer brought to the scene to transport it.