DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A health clinic to service Pennsylvania residents impacted by the East Palestine train derailment is opening Tuesday.

Governor Shapiro announced Monday that the center will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Darlington Township Building, 3590 Darlington Rd.

The clinic will remain open through March 10.

Residents can talk to health professionals at the clinic and receive treatment if they need it.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will also be on hand at the Center to help interested residents sign up for free, independent water testing and to provide guidance on food and animal safety, respectively.

“Today, my Administration is taking another step to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of every Pennsylvanian affected by the Norfolk Southern train derailment,” Shapiro said.

In addition, Shapiro is inviting local healthcare professionals to join a webinar for information on what they should be looking for in patients who visit their offices and how to address any health concerns affected by the derailment aftermath. Registration for the event is online.

Pennsylvania also has launched a train derailment dashboard for details about the derailment response.

A health clinic for Ohio residents is being held at the First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin St., East Palestine. The clinic is open every day except Sundays and appointments are required in advance. You can call the clinic at 234-564-7755 or 234-564-7888.