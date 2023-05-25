HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN)- Charges have been filed against a western Pennsylvania registered nurse accused of administering lethal doses of unnecessary medication that resulted in the death of two patients and the hospitalization of a third.

According to a press release from Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, Heather Pressdee, 40, of Natrona Heights, was charged Wednesday with two counts of homicide, a count of attempted murder, a count of aggravated assault, three counts of neglect of a care-dependent person and three counts of reckless endangerment.

The alleged acts happened at Quality Life Services, where Pressdee worked as a nurse, according to the news release. The patients who died were a 55-year-old man and an 83-year-old man. Reports said that the third victim, a 73-year-old man, survived after emergency hospitalization.

Investigators determined that the victims were under Pressdee’s care when they received overdoses of insulin. One of the men died on December 4, while the other died on December 25, 2022.

Reports said that the patient who survived was given an overdose of insulin on August 31, 2022.

The release states that two of the three victims were not diabetic.

“The allegations, in this case, outline the callous abuse of incredibly vulnerable patients by a professional nurse. As the charges indicate, these were deliberate and intentional acts perpetrated by a caregiver who was trusted to care for these victims. Be assured, my office will zealously pursue justice for the families of those who were killed, as well as the third victim who is fortunate to have survived,” Attorney General Henry said.

Reports said that the investigation is being conducted by the Office of Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Section and Bureau of Narcotics Investigation.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with concerns about the care that their loved one received involving Pressdee is being asked to contact the OAG’s tipline at 888-538-8541