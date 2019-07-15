Pa. man killed in Unity Twp. motorcycle crash

The crash is under investigation

UNITY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Rochester, Pennsylvania died after crashing his motorcycle Sunday in Unity Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Harry Goldinger, 53, was driving west on State Route 14 at about 2:19 p.m. when he lost control and went off the road, just east of McCloskey Road. Troopers say he hit a driveway embankment and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Goldinger was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is under investigation.