Pa. launches program to make some visually impaired eligible for driver’s license

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania launched a new driver’s license program – expanding the eligibility for visually impaired drivers.

Act 131, which was signed into law by Governor Wolf last December, took effect last month. It includes a provision for eligible individuals to use bioptic telescope lenses to help them to qualify for and obtain a driver’s license.

The lenses are designed to help drivers meet visual acuity standards who otherwise wouldn’t be able to obtain a license.

Drivers that have 20/100 vision combined – but at least 20/20 with the best-corrected eye will be eligible for a Bioptic Telescope Learner’s Permit.

“This law change is to really help people have more mobility where they weren’t able before,” said Community Relations Coordinator Diego Sandino.

PennDOT is currently developing the program’s training and licensure process and will implement the program on the effective date of this section of the legislation, which is September 27, 2021.