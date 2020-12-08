Pa. health officials say opioid crisis still a big issue during COVID-19 pandemic

Among the topics of discussion are resources available to those struggling with the disease of addiction

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania health officials are concerned about opioid use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, Department of Health Deputy Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky and Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jennifer Smith hosted a virtual press conference to address the issue.

They said the opioid crisis continues, despite work being done in the state to address it.

Smith said it’s especially hard for those with substance abuse issues during the isolating nature of the pandemic. She said community has been important in their recoveries.

They also discussed resources available to those struggling with the disease of addiction and stressed the need for people to carry naloxone, the opioid-reversal drug, if they know someone struggling with substance abuse.

They recommended reaching out to the substance abuse helpline for help at 1-800-662-HELP.