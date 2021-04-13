Pa. health department advises vaccine providers to halt J&J use

It’s in response to recommendations from the FDA and CDC

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers to stop administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until at least until April 20.

It’s in response to recommendations from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control Tuesday after six people in the U.S. developed blood clots within two weeks of getting the vaccine.

All six of the patients were women between the ages of 18 and 48. They were among the 6.8 million Americans who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC and FDA are working to determine if the vaccine and blood clots are linked.

The CDC is convening an emergency meeting Wednesday of the Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices to further review cases for any details on the significance of this rare occurrence.

“While this announcement is challenging, it highlights the vaccine evaluation process,” said Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam. “The CDC and the FDA are closely monitoring vaccines for safety and effectiveness, and if there is a cause for concern, they will take action because safety is paramount. This protocol should give all Pennsylvanians confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, and individuals should proceed with getting vaccinated as soon as possible to fight the virus, particularly as our case counts rise.”

Health officials say people who have appointments scheduled to receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination should keep those appointments.

If you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and have any health concerns, contact your health care provider.