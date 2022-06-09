(WKBN) — In four years America will celebrate its 250th birthday. Across Pennsylvania, plans for the big event are already in the works.

All 67 counties in the Commonwealth, including Mercer, will have members appointed to an advisory committee led by the state’s governors — past and present.

While plans are being made for 2026, organizers say education will play a big role in bringing together the celebration.

“I actually teach political science so this is right up my alley. I mean, I couldn’t be more excited about this. I love anything, everything having to do with making sure people know about an American and how to be a good American, how to be a good citizen. This kinda takes us back to our roots,” said Ann Coleman with the committee.

Local historians said it was important to have Pennsylvania lead in the planning for the Semiquincentennial because of the state’s place in American history.

Its founding documents were written and signed in Philadelphia and Mercer County was among those where veterans of the Revolutionary War were given land to settle and start families.

“I’ll be talking to our school boards about taking this initiative into the local schools so that school kids can get excited about learning about, you know. We used to say the pledge of allegiance when we were kids. You know, things were different when we were young. It would be nice to bring some of that back,” said Coleman.