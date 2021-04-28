Pa. has administered 8.2 million vaccinations to date

The statewide total is 1,143,076 cases and 26,129 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 3,686 positive cases of COVID-19 and 57 more deaths Wednesday.

That brings the statewide total to 1,143,076 cases and 26,129 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,448 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 516 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 to 22 stood at 8.6%.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 151,236 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,373,088 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,600 resident cases of COVID-19 and 14,759 cases among employees, for a total of 85,359 at 1,588 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,103 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 27,612 of the total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights:

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, April 28, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 48.1% of its eligible population and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, April 28, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 8,226,293 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, April 28.

3,292,263 people are fully vaccinated with a seven-day moving average of more than 93,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,916,425 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,208,688 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,326,640 doses will have been allocated through May 1: 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week 276,520 second doses will have been allocated this week

