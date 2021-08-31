Pennsylvania reverses course on mask mandate in schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania reverses course, will issue mask mandate for K-12 schools, said officials briefed on the matter.

Gov. Tom Wolf is planning to announce that masks will be required in all Pennsylvania K-12 schools, starting Tuesday, Sept. 7. That’s according to two people briefed on the plan.

The people were not authorized to release details ahead of an official announcement and spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

Wolf and administration officials are scheduled to hold a news conference on COVID-19 and the schools Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The state is taking action amid a statewide resurgence of COVID-19 that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class.

Wolf will be joined by Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam, Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead and Department of Education Secretary Noe Ortega for the press conference.

