LIVE: Pa. governor pushes for more to get vaccinated as cases rise

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is taking time during a visit to a vaccination clinic in Philadelphia Friday to urge everyone who can to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Wolf will be making remarks at the St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church where a vaccination clinic has been set up.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Thursday were 1,731 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more deaths reported.

This brings the statewide total to 1,232,185 cases and 27,890 deaths attributed to COVID-19.