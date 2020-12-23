PA governor hopes to bring $145M to businesses affected by pandemic

Gov. Wolf is urging lawmakers to make this financial help available to places like gyms, entertainment venues, restaurants and bars as quickly as possible

(WYTV) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that he is initiating $145 million in financial help for businesses negatively affected by the pandemic.

The money is coming from the Workers’ Compensation Security Fund.

This transfer of money will need to be approved by lawmakers.

Wolf is urging them to make this financial help available to places like gyms, entertainment venues, restaurants and bars as quickly as possible.

“Our business owners and workers have been forced to make sacrifices because of COVID-19 and they need and deserve our support,” he said.

Some state senators have introduced the Pennsylvania Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act of 2021, which would provide $4 billion in emergency debt to recapitalize programs previously funded with federal CARES Act money and establish new programs to help struggling Pennsylvanians.

“This plan would provide resources directly to Pennsylvania families, workers, businesses, health care providers, educational institutions, first responders, local governments and other entities that have been devastated financially by the pandemic,” Wolf said.

He also hopes Congress will pass the $120 billion Real Economic Support That Acknowledges Unique Restaurant Assistance Needed To Survive (RESTAURANTS) Act to help restaurants and bars.

Since the pandemic began, the Wolf administration has offered over $525 million in relief to businesses and nonprofits, as well as federal money through things like the Paycheck Protection Program.