Pa. governor discusses winter storm plans

(WKBN) — On Sunday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is discussing the state’s preparations for Sunday night’s winter storm.

PEMA, PennDOT, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Pennsylvania State Police talked about state and citizen preparedness.

In a release, Wolf encouraged drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

“While our teams at PennDOT and the PA Turnpike are out in force working to keep roads safe and passable, it is truly critical that you avoid travel during the storm if you can,” said Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula. “But if you must drive, please slow down and give our plows – and other vehicles – plenty of space.”

The heaviest snow is expected to fall in the western half of the state.