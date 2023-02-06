HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution.

“Pennsylvanians should just continue to shelter in place these evening, and keep your windows and your doors closed,” Shapiro said in a presser event Monday evening.

Shapiro acknowledged that the sight of the controlled release Monday afternoon “was alarming,” but reassured the public that the release was a success.

According to First News meteorologists and other experts, atmospheric conditions overnight are likely to keep air trapped closer to the ground, meaning the fumes will not be able to disperse into the sky.

“I want to encourage everyone to remain vigilant and follow the guidance of state and local emergency personnel,” Shapiro said. “Pennsylvanians’ health and safety is my top priority.”

Those with questions regarding evacuations and shelter-in-place orders can contact the Beaver County public inquiry number at 724-773-6767.