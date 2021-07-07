Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Wednesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday that there were 186 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 574 additional cases and 13 new deaths were reported.

This brings the statewide total to 1,213,321 cases and 27,718 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 292 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 58 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 25 – July 1 stood at 1.1%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, July 6, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 63.3% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, July 6, 60.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 76% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, July 6, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,774,334 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, July 7. First/single doses: 6,766,707 administered Second doses: 4,007,627 administered



5,456,210 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 13,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,310,497 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated, are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

There are 163,643 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,795,741 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,043 of total cases have been among health care workers.