Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Wednesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Wednesday there were 1,493 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths since Tuesday’s report.
This brings the statewide total to 1,230,454 cases and 27,883 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
There are 563 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 126 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23 – 29 stood at 3.9%.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
Vaccine highlights
Federal data representing all 67 counties:
- According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Aug. 3, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
- According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Aug. 3, 63.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:
- Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
- Vaccine providers have administered 11,685,368 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, Aug. 4.
- 5,734,642 people are fully vaccinated; with 18,216 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 12,900 people per day receiving vaccinations.
Approximately 29,425 of total cases have been among health care workers.