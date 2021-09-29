Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Wednesday

(WKBN) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,570 additional cases and 97 deaths since Tuesday’s report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,425,048 cases and 29,323 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 2,843 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 681 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17 – Sept. 23 stood at 8.9%.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is 12.2 times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21, 2020, there were a total of 650 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 7,928 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Sept. 28, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Sept. 28, 68.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 12,724,133 total vaccine doses, including 109,431 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Wednesday, Sept. 29.

6,193,047 people are fully vaccinated; with 10,499 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 15,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

There are 5,442,101 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 31,077 of total COVID-19 cases have been among health care workers.