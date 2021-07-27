Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Tuesday there were 988 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths since Monday’s report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,221,657 cases and 27,831 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 430 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 97 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day continues to drop. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 16 through July 22 stood at 2.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Vaccine Highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

  • According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, July 27, Pennsylvania ranks eighth among all 50 states for total doses administered.
  • According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, July 27, 62.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

  • Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
  • Vaccine providers have administered 11,547,908 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, July 27.
  • 5,670,689 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average od more than 12,200 people per day receiving vaccinations.

Approximately 29,281 of total cases have been among health care workers.

