Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Tuesday

(WKBN) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,429 additional cases and 75 deaths since Monday’s report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,420,478 cases and 29,226 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 2,778 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 666 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17 – Sept. 23 stood at 8.9%.

For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is 12.2 times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21, 2020, there were a total of 650 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 7,928 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Sept. 27, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Monday, Sept. 27, 68.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 12,713,634 total vaccine doses, including 97,983 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Tuesday, Sept. 28.

6,193,136 people are fully vaccinated; with 6,967 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

There are 222,980 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,432,320 individuals who have tested negative to date.