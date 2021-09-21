Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Tuesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,939 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 68 new deaths since Monday’s report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,387,872 cases attributed to COVID-19 and 28,932 deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,386 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 602 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10 – 16 stood at 8.9%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Sept. 20, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Monday, Sept. 20, 67.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 12,601,129 total vaccine doses, including 68,251 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Tuesday, Sept. 21.

6,152,656 people are fully vaccinated; with 12,812 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 15,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

Approximately 30,822 of total COVID-19 cases have been among health care workers.

There are 5,353,274 individuals who have tested negative to date.