Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Tuesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported there were 12,998 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths since Friday’s report. The numbers include the holiday weekend and Tuesday’s count of 2,536.

This brings the statewide total to 1,324,720 cases attributed to COVID-19 and 28,408 deaths since the pandemic began. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the

COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 1,963 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 471 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 27 – Sept. 2 stood at 8.2%.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Saturday, Sept. 4, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Saturday, Sept. 4, 66.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 12,332,239 total vaccine doses, including 44,842 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Tuesday, Sept. 7.

6,011,061 people are fully vaccinated; with 92,675 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 17,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

Approximately 30,339 of total cases have been among health care workers.