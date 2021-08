Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Tuesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said there were 2,027 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 more deaths since Monday’s report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,253,992 cases and 27,993 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 6 – Aug. 12 stood at 6.0%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Aug. 16, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered.

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Aug. 16, 64.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving the vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker .

. Vaccine providers have administered 11,909,398 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, Aug. 17.

5,830,892 people are fully vaccinated; with 9,476 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

Approximately 29,742 of the total cases have been among health care workers.