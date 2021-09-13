Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Monday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that between 12 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 there were 12,406 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths since Friday’s report.
This brings the statewide total to 1,350,719 cases attributed to COVID-19 and 28,568 deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,183 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 535 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3 – Sept. 9 stood at 9.1%.
County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers
Vaccine highlights
Federal data representing all 67 counties:
- According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Sept. 12, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
- According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Sept. 12, 67% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:
- Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
- Vaccine providers have administered 12,442,131 total vaccine doses, including 55,421 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Monday, Sept. 13.
- 6,064,295 people are fully vaccinated; with 49,277 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.
Approximately 30,517 of total cases have been among health care workers.