Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Monday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said there were 7,652 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths since Friday’s report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,269,555 cases and 28,076 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 1,307 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 338 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 13 – Aug. 19 stood at 6.9%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

  • According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Aug. 22, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
  • According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Aug. 22, 65% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

  • Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
  • Vaccine providers have administered 12,021,903 total vaccine doses as of Monday, Aug. 23.
  • 5,883,754 people are fully vaccinated; with 47,133 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 16,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

Approximately 29,934 of the total cases have been among health care workers.

