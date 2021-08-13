Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Friday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said there were 2,082 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths since Thursday’s report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,246,014 cases and 27,957 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 30 – August 5 stood at 5.4%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

There are 935 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 226 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Aug. 12, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Aug. 12, 64% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 11,847,371 total vaccine doses as of Friday, Aug. 13.

5,802,463 people are fully vaccinated, with 20,257 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 15,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

Approximately 29,657 of total cases have been among health care workers.