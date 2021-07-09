Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Friday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday that there were 230 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 8 more deaths since Thursday’s report, when 222 additional cases and 11 more deaths were reported.

This brings the statewide total to 1,213,773 cases and 27,737 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 295 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 58 patients are in the intensive care unit. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 25 – July 1 stood at 1.1%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, July 8, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, July 8, 61% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated and the state ranks 21st among all 50 states for second doses administered by percentage of population.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated today to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 11,291,991 total vaccine doses as of Friday, July 9.

5,536,589 people are fully vaccinated, with a seven-day moving average of more than 12,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rules and regulations, including health care, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

There are 163,715 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,806,448 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,057 of the total cases have been among health care workers.