Pa. gives four-day update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday that there were 574 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths since Friday’s report when 304 additional cases and 8 new deaths were reported.
These numbers reflect totals from Saturday, July 3 to Tuesday, July 6.
This brings the statewide total to 1,213,135 cases and 27,708 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 25 – July 1 stood at 1.1%.
There are 293 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 53 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
Vaccine highlights
Federal data representing all 67 counties:
- According to the CDC, as of Friday, July 2, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 63.0% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
- According to the CDC, as of Sunday, July 4, 60.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 75.8% have received their first dose.
- According to the CDC, as of Sunday, July 4 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:
- Vaccine providers have administered 11,759,994 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, July 6.
- First/single doses: 6,760,882 administered
- Second doses: 4,999,112 administered
- 5,446,961 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 14,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.
- 1,313,921 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.