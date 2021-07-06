Pa. gives four-day update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday that there were 574 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths since Friday’s report when 304 additional cases and 8 new deaths were reported.

These numbers reflect totals from Saturday, July 3 to Tuesday, July 6.

This brings the statewide total to 1,213,135 cases and 27,708 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 25 – July 1 stood at 1.1%.

There are 293 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 53 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Friday, July 2, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 63.0% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, July 4, 60.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 75.8% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, July 4 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,759,994 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, July 6. First/single doses: 6,760,882 administered Second doses: 4,999,112 administered



5,446,961 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 14,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,313,921 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.