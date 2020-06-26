Pa. gives another extension for license renewals

PennDOT announced Friday that it is giving drivers and others another extension on renewals and other services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – PennDOT announced Friday that it is giving drivers and others another extension on renewals and other services.

Expiration dates for driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16 through July 31 have been extended to July 31.

The extension is in addition to those announced May 27.

The extension also applies to camera cards.

This extension DOES NOT include the following: (These are only extended until June 30)

Vehicle registrations of all classes which includes, but not limited to, mass transit vehicle registrations, apportioned vehicle registrations, fleet vehicle registrations, dealer plate registrations, temporary registrations and biennial farm exemption certificates scheduled to expire from March 16 through June 30, 2020.

Safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire from March 16 through June 30, 2020.

Persons with Disabilities parking placards scheduled to expire from March 16 through June 30, 2020.

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov.