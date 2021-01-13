Pa. firearm background checks double, busiest quarter ever

The Pennsylvania Checks System conducted 420,581 checks in the last quarter 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – The number of background checks conducted so residents in Pennsylvania can own firearms doubled last year, making 2020 the busiest year ever.

The Pennsylvania Checks System conducted 420,581 checks in the last quarter 2020 compared to 272,901 in 2019.

The background checks are requested by county sheriff’s, chiefs of police and licensed firearms dealers to determine a person’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or buy one.

Of the 420,581 checks conducted, 7,458 people were denied. Of those denials, 1,317 were referred to local law enforcement, state police or ATF.

“Our department is proud of PICS and the men and women behind the system who worked hard to meet record-setting demand throughout 2020,” said Captain Mark Shaver, assistant director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Records and Identification. “For the year, we saw a 47 percent increase in PICS requests from 2019, and the team stepped up to answer the call during a global pandemic.”

Previously, the highest total for the number of background checks completed was in the third quarter of 2020 at 406,151.

More headlines from WKBN.com: